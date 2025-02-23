Germany's Election Upset: Merz Leads Conservatives to Victory

The national election in Germany has seen a dramatic shift as opposition leader Friedrich Merz and his conservative bloc edge ahead, according to exit polls released on Sunday.

These preliminary results suggest Merz's Union may secure 28.5-29% of the vote, while the far-right Alternative for Germany is climbing to historic highs with 19.5-20%. The outcome spells a potential political upheaval, overshadowing Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, who are lagging significantly with just 16-16.5%, marking their worst performance in postwar history.

This election, influenced by prolonged economic stagnation and migration challenges, sees 59 million Germans casting their votes for 630 Bundestag members amidst geopolitical uncertainty in Ukraine and the European Union's relationship with the US. The ultimate composition of Germany's ruling coalition remains contingent on parliamentary entries of key parties like the Free Democrats and the Left Party.

