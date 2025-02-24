Starmer Advocates for Ukraine's Voice in Future Talks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has declared that Ukraine must be included in any talks concerning its future, ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Addressing the Scottish Labour Party conference, Starmer stated that after Ukraine's extensive sacrifices, their future must be determined with their input.

Speaking amid tensions with Russia, Starmer will follow French President Emmanuel Macron to Washington, urging Trump to ensure European involvement in peace negotiations and military guarantees for Ukraine. The visit comes as efforts continue to prevent Russia's aggressive advances.

Starmer rebuffed Trump's comments about European inaction, highlighting the UK's commitment to playing a leading role in supporting Ukrainian stability and security. He emphasized the strategic importance of European responsibility in matters of defense and economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)