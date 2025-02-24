UK Clamps Down on Russian Ties with New Sanctions

In a move to tighten its stance against Russia, Britain will impose an entry ban on individuals providing substantial support to or gaining wealth from the Russian state. This decision, set to be announced Monday, coincides with the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The UK government clarified that the sanctions would target individuals with high-level access within the Russian government, potentially affecting senior politicians, officials, and businesspeople. British Security Minister Dan Jarvis stated that those backing President Vladimir Putin's war efforts are not welcome in the UK.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is slated to travel to Washington to discuss the Ukraine conflict with President Donald Trump. This visit follows French President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming White House trip. Both leaders aim to advise Trump against a rushed ceasefire deal, stressing Europe's involvement and military support for Ukraine.

