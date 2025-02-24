UK Clamps Down on Russian Ties with New Sanctions
The UK announces new sanctions against those supporting or linked to the Russian state, barring entry for influential Russians. This move reinforces existing sanctions amid ongoing conflicts. PM Keir Starmer will visit Washington to discuss the Ukraine war with President Trump, emphasizing Europe's role in peace talks.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a move to tighten its stance against Russia, Britain will impose an entry ban on individuals providing substantial support to or gaining wealth from the Russian state. This decision, set to be announced Monday, coincides with the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The UK government clarified that the sanctions would target individuals with high-level access within the Russian government, potentially affecting senior politicians, officials, and businesspeople. British Security Minister Dan Jarvis stated that those backing President Vladimir Putin's war efforts are not welcome in the UK.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is slated to travel to Washington to discuss the Ukraine conflict with President Donald Trump. This visit follows French President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming White House trip. Both leaders aim to advise Trump against a rushed ceasefire deal, stressing Europe's involvement and military support for Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UK
- sanctions
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Keir Starmer
- oligarchs
- Moscow
- Putin
- Donald Trump
- Europe
ALSO READ
Alexander Vinnik Returns: Cyber Criminal Lands in Moscow After U.S. Prisoner Swap
From U.S. Jail to Moscow: Alexander Vinnik's Controversial Homecoming
Will the U.S. Sanction Moscow? Vance Hints at Potential Leverage
Russian news agencies say Russian crypto expert Alexander Vinnik, freed in a prisoner swap with the US, lands in Moscow, reports AP.
US Citizen Accused of Drug Smuggling Amid Moscow-Washington Prisoner Swap