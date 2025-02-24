Left Menu

Dan Bongino Named Deputy Director of the FBI

President Donald Trump announced via social media that Dan Bongino, a conservative radio talk show host, will be appointed as the deputy director of the FBI. This comes after Kash Patel’s recent confirmation by the Senate as the director of the FBI.

Updated: 24-02-2025 07:22 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 07:22 IST
In a surprising move, President Donald Trump revealed on social media that Dan Bongino will take on the role of deputy director of the FBI. Bongino, known for his conservative radio presence, adds a new dimension to the agency's leadership.

This announcement follows the Senate's recent confirmation of Kash Patel as the FBI director, positioning both individuals at the helm of the storied federal institution. The appointments have sparked discussions about the future direction of the FBI under this new leadership duo.

The decision to appoint Bongino, a prominent conservative voice, may indicate a shift in how the bureau addresses national security and domestic issues. Observers are keen to see how his background in media and law enforcement will influence his approach to this critical position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

