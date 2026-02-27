Left Menu

DOJ Intensifies Battle Over Voter Registration Lists

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed lawsuits against Utah, Oklahoma, Kentucky, West Virginia, and New Jersey for not fulfilling voter registration list requirements. This brings the total count to 29 states and the District of Columbia. Attorney General Pamela Bondi described maintaining accurate voter rolls as crucial for electoral integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 03:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 03:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Thursday that it has filed lawsuits against five additional states—Utah, Oklahoma, Kentucky, West Virginia, and New Jersey—for failing to fully produce their voter registration lists.

This action brings the number of lawsuits filed by the department to 29, along with the District of Columbia, underscoring the federal government's commitment to maintaining election integrity.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi emphasized the importance of maintaining accurate voter rolls, stating that the American people deserve integrity in their election processes. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, who continues to assert without evidence that his 2020 election loss was due to fraud, has pushed for voter ID requirements ahead of the November midterms.

