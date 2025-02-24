Left Menu

Ukraine's Rapid EU Accession: A Possibility by 2030

Ukraine could potentially join the European Union before 2030, provided it maintains the current pace and quality of reforms. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed optimism for Ukraine's merit-based progress, while EU Council President Antonio Costa noted the significance of EU accession for Ukraine's security.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine may become a member of the European Union before 2030, contingent on the nation sustaining its momentum and caliber of reforms, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced in Kyiv.

Von der Leyen praised the political determination displayed by Ukraine and suggested that with continued commitment, its accession could occur sooner than anticipated.

EU Council President Antonio Costa emphasized that EU membership would serve as Ukraine's paramount security assurance.

