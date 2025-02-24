Ukraine's Rapid EU Accession: A Possibility by 2030

Ukraine may become a member of the European Union before 2030, contingent on the nation sustaining its momentum and caliber of reforms, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced in Kyiv.

Von der Leyen praised the political determination displayed by Ukraine and suggested that with continued commitment, its accession could occur sooner than anticipated.

EU Council President Antonio Costa emphasized that EU membership would serve as Ukraine's paramount security assurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)