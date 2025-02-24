Political Storm: Tharoor's Article on Kerala's Growth Sparks Debate

The BJP has claimed that Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is facing marginalization within his party following his decision to contest the presidential election against the Gandhi family's nominee, Mallikarjun Kharge. This accusation comes amid a political tussle over Tharoor's recent article praising the investment climate in Kerala under the Left government.

Tharoor's article has generated a backlash from Congress leaders in Kerala, while the CPI(M) has welcomed his sentiments. V D Satheesan and K C Venugopal of Congress questioned the premise of Tharoor's praise for the state's entrepreneurial growth, which he later clarified was not political but aimed at highlighting innovation.

The Congress leadership has since declared the matter closed, with AICC general secretary Venugopal asserting that Tharoor would revisit his stance if credible data on Kerala's growth were presented, urging a conclusion to the controversy.

