Macron Advocates for Robust Peace in Ukraine at US Summit

During a meeting with U.S. President Trump at the White House, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized France's goal of establishing enduring peace in Ukraine. Macron also highlighted Europe's commitment to enhancing its defense and partnership capacities.

In a significant diplomatic engagement at the White House, French President Emmanuel Macron articulated France's steadfast aim to foster a sustainable peace agreement in Ukraine. His remarks came during a high-profile meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Macron underscored the importance of a cohesive European response and expressed readiness for Europe to amplify its role as a formidable partner in global defense initiatives.

The dialogue between the French and American leaders marks a pivotal moment in the international effort to resolve ongoing tensions in Europe, particularly in the strife-ridden regions of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

