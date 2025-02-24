Macron Advocates for Robust Peace in Ukraine at US Summit

In a significant diplomatic engagement at the White House, French President Emmanuel Macron articulated France's steadfast aim to foster a sustainable peace agreement in Ukraine. His remarks came during a high-profile meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Macron underscored the importance of a cohesive European response and expressed readiness for Europe to amplify its role as a formidable partner in global defense initiatives.

The dialogue between the French and American leaders marks a pivotal moment in the international effort to resolve ongoing tensions in Europe, particularly in the strife-ridden regions of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)