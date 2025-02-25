Left Menu

Canadian Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump Tariff Threats

The Canadian leadership race tightens as candidates contesting to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discuss challenging U.S. President Trump over tariffs. Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland and ex-central banker Mark Carney advocate strong responses. Trudeau's impending departure adds to the high stakes, with the decision set for March 9.

In a bid to become Canada's next Prime Minister, leading candidates focused on U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff threats during a televised debate on Monday night.

The Canadian electoral race, previously favouring the Conservative opposition after years of Liberal rule, has tightened due to new economic threats stemming from Trump's tariff impositions. These threats suggest a potential recession.

Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland warned of Trump's growing menace, while ex-central banker Mark Carney, the current front-runner, promised effective crisis management skills. Following Freeland's resignation, the leadership contest concludes on March 9.

