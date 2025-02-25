Canadian Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump Tariff Threats

In a bid to become Canada's next Prime Minister, leading candidates focused on U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff threats during a televised debate on Monday night.

The Canadian electoral race, previously favouring the Conservative opposition after years of Liberal rule, has tightened due to new economic threats stemming from Trump's tariff impositions. These threats suggest a potential recession.

Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland warned of Trump's growing menace, while ex-central banker Mark Carney, the current front-runner, promised effective crisis management skills. Following Freeland's resignation, the leadership contest concludes on March 9.

