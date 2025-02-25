Faith and Resilience: Agam Berger's Journey Through Captivity

In a poignant testimony of faith and resilience, Agam Berger, who was held for nearly 16 months by Hamas, shared her experiences in captivity. Sustained by her religious beliefs, Berger navigated harsh conditions with courage, relying on scant resources to observe Judaism during her ordeal.

Captured along with other Israeli military personnel in October 2023, Berger recounted her experiences of being moved through various locations, including tunnels and apartments in the Gaza Strip. Despite receiving food and some basic needs, she described the living conditions as inhumane yet maintained her resolve through prayer and faith.

As part of a ceasefire agreement, Berger was among the hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners. Her release highlights the complex discourse surrounding the value of hostages' lives and the challenging negotiations involved. Berger's story of resilience and hope amid captivity continues to inspire many.

(With inputs from agencies.)