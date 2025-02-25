Left Menu

Uncertainty Looms Over House Budget Framework Vote

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that a vote on the budget framework might not occur as planned on Tuesday. The framework is crucial for advancing President Donald Trump's tax-cut and border agenda. Johnson suggested staying updated for further developments in the House proceedings.

The anticipated vote on the budget framework in the U.S. House of Representatives remains uncertain, with Speaker Mike Johnson indicating potential delays.

The framework is a critical component in advancing President Donald Trump's tax-cut and border initiatives, making its passage significant.

Speaking at a House GOP leadership news conference, Johnson urged everyone to 'stay tuned' for any updates regarding the vote's schedule.

