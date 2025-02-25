Uncertainty Looms Over House Budget Framework Vote
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that a vote on the budget framework might not occur as planned on Tuesday. The framework is crucial for advancing President Donald Trump's tax-cut and border agenda. Johnson suggested staying updated for further developments in the House proceedings.
Updated: 25-02-2025 21:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
The anticipated vote on the budget framework in the U.S. House of Representatives remains uncertain, with Speaker Mike Johnson indicating potential delays.
The framework is a critical component in advancing President Donald Trump's tax-cut and border initiatives, making its passage significant.
Speaking at a House GOP leadership news conference, Johnson urged everyone to 'stay tuned' for any updates regarding the vote's schedule.
