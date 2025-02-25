Left Menu

Synergising India's Air & Naval Forces: Enhancing Combat Power

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan stressed the importance of integrating India’s air and naval power to safeguard national interests. At a conference, he highlighted the need for preparedness amid evolving global security, and the role of strategic partnerships and technological advancements in strengthening India's defence posture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:33 IST
Synergising India's Air & Naval Forces: Enhancing Combat Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster national security, General Anil Chauhan, India's Chief of Defence Staff, called for the integration of the country's air and naval forces. Speaking at a conference on Tuesday, he emphasized this integration as crucial for safeguarding national interests and ensuring regional deterrence.

The General highlighted India's strategic position in the Indian Ocean and underscored the need for joint force projection. This initiative aligns with the government's theaterisation model, aiming to integrate the Army, Air Force, and Navy into a cohesive entity for enhanced operational efficiency.

Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal SP Dharkar, further stressed the importance of real-time intelligence and coordination between the Indian Navy and Air Force. The conference, organized by Southern Air Command and the Centre for Air Power Studies, reflects concerted efforts to address the region's evolving security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025