Synergising India's Air & Naval Forces: Enhancing Combat Power

In a strategic move to bolster national security, General Anil Chauhan, India's Chief of Defence Staff, called for the integration of the country's air and naval forces. Speaking at a conference on Tuesday, he emphasized this integration as crucial for safeguarding national interests and ensuring regional deterrence.

The General highlighted India's strategic position in the Indian Ocean and underscored the need for joint force projection. This initiative aligns with the government's theaterisation model, aiming to integrate the Army, Air Force, and Navy into a cohesive entity for enhanced operational efficiency.

Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal SP Dharkar, further stressed the importance of real-time intelligence and coordination between the Indian Navy and Air Force. The conference, organized by Southern Air Command and the Centre for Air Power Studies, reflects concerted efforts to address the region's evolving security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)