Al-Kadhimi's Return: Bridging Iraq's Past and Present

Amidst ongoing security threats, former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has returned to Baghdad for the first time in over two years. Known for his efforts in promoting the rule of law, al-Kadhimi's return is pivotal as Iraq faces mounting economic challenges.

In 2021, al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt involving drones targeting his residence in Baghdad's Green Zone, during a period of heightened tensions with Iran-backed militias. His tenure as prime minister ended in 2022, after which he relocated to London and the United Arab Emirates.

Al-Kadhimi's return was prompted by an invitation from current Iraqi political leaders seeking his connections to navigate the economic turbulence endangering Iraq's stability. Known for fostering relations with both the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, his influence continues as Iraq prepares for its upcoming parliamentary elections, hinting at a potential political resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)