Left Menu

Al-Kadhimi's Return: Bridging Iraq's Past and Present

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi returns to Baghdad after more than two years amidst ongoing security threats. Known for fostering U.S. and Saudi ties, his return was invited by current leaders to help tackle Iraq's economic crisis. His role remains influential as Iraq's parliamentary elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:40 IST
Al-Kadhimi's Return: Bridging Iraq's Past and Present
Mustafa al-Kadhimi
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Amidst ongoing security threats, former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has returned to Baghdad for the first time in over two years. Known for his efforts in promoting the rule of law, al-Kadhimi's return is pivotal as Iraq faces mounting economic challenges.

In 2021, al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt involving drones targeting his residence in Baghdad's Green Zone, during a period of heightened tensions with Iran-backed militias. His tenure as prime minister ended in 2022, after which he relocated to London and the United Arab Emirates.

Al-Kadhimi's return was prompted by an invitation from current Iraqi political leaders seeking his connections to navigate the economic turbulence endangering Iraq's stability. Known for fostering relations with both the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, his influence continues as Iraq prepares for its upcoming parliamentary elections, hinting at a potential political resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025