Syria's New Rulers Seek Unity Amid Historical National Dialogue

Syria's new Islamist rulers hosted a national dialogue conference in Damascus, detailing future plans post-Assad. The event, involving 600 participants, aimed at drafting nonbinding recommendations for the country's political transition amid internal and external challenges. The event also discussed forming a national army and fostering inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 26-02-2025 04:27 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 04:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a monumental move, Syria's new Islamist rulers initiated a national dialogue conference at the presidential palace in Damascus, post-Assad's regime collapse. The gathering, termed a rare historical opportunity, seeks to lay the groundwork for rebuilding the nation and mending its war-torn fabric after 14 years of civil conflict.

The event saw participation from around 600 people from all over Syria, emphasizing inclusivity with representatives from all communities, including women and minorities. Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa emphasized the significance of this period as a pivotal moment for steering Syria toward self-recovery and reformation from the ruins of war.

Facing both internal and external challenges, the conference touched upon drafting an interim constitution, forming a legislative council, and addressing governance inclusivity worries from minority communities. Notably, tensions persist with Israel's strategic interests in the region and unresolved military dynamics with non-compliant armed factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

