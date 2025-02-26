Syria's New Rulers Seek Unity Amid Historical National Dialogue

In a monumental move, Syria's new Islamist rulers initiated a national dialogue conference at the presidential palace in Damascus, post-Assad's regime collapse. The gathering, termed a rare historical opportunity, seeks to lay the groundwork for rebuilding the nation and mending its war-torn fabric after 14 years of civil conflict.

The event saw participation from around 600 people from all over Syria, emphasizing inclusivity with representatives from all communities, including women and minorities. Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa emphasized the significance of this period as a pivotal moment for steering Syria toward self-recovery and reformation from the ruins of war.

Facing both internal and external challenges, the conference touched upon drafting an interim constitution, forming a legislative council, and addressing governance inclusivity worries from minority communities. Notably, tensions persist with Israel's strategic interests in the region and unresolved military dynamics with non-compliant armed factions.

