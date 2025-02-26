Germany's SPD Engages in Coalition Talks Amid Political Tensions

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have begun discussions on forming a coalition with Friedrich Merz's conservative party. However, SPD emphasized that their support is by no means guaranteed, critiquing Merz's public negotiating tactics.

After a significant electoral defeat, the SPD has elected Lars Klingbeil as their new parliamentary party leader. In the aftermath, Germany's economic policies and military funding have taken center stage, particularly with the potential re-election of Donald Trump and ongoing tensions with Russia.

In this complex political landscape, SPD is pushing for discreet negotiations focusing on national investment and security improvements, while battling internal dissent and an evolving parliamentary composition.

