Vijay Targets BJP and DMK in Social Media War

Vijay, actor and founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), openly mocked the BJP and DMK for engaging in a hashtag battle on the social media platform 'X.' During TVK's first anniversary celebrations, he likened the parties' behavior to kindergarten squabbles, trivializing the serious issue of the language row.

Addressing gathered supporters, Vijay expressed respect for all languages but condemned any political imposition that challenges state autonomy. His remarks drew criticism from BJP state chief K Annamalai, who accused Vijay of double standards. Annamalai questioned the political integrity of figures like strategist Prashant Kishore.

The TVK leader also launched a new campaign opposing the New Education Policy while highlighting his party's commitment to secular and democratic values. Meanwhile, the Chennai Press Club criticized the alleged mistreatment of journalist Elangovan at the event, demanding Vijay issue an apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)