Left Menu

Vijay Targets BJP and DMK in Social Media War

Actor-politician Vijay criticized BJP and DMK for engaging in a trivial hashtag war over language policies. Speaking at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's anniversary, he lambasted both parties for their handling of the language issue. The Chennai Press Club criticized the handling of journalists at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:57 IST
Vijay Targets BJP and DMK in Social Media War
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

Vijay, actor and founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), openly mocked the BJP and DMK for engaging in a hashtag battle on the social media platform 'X.' During TVK's first anniversary celebrations, he likened the parties' behavior to kindergarten squabbles, trivializing the serious issue of the language row.

Addressing gathered supporters, Vijay expressed respect for all languages but condemned any political imposition that challenges state autonomy. His remarks drew criticism from BJP state chief K Annamalai, who accused Vijay of double standards. Annamalai questioned the political integrity of figures like strategist Prashant Kishore.

The TVK leader also launched a new campaign opposing the New Education Policy while highlighting his party's commitment to secular and democratic values. Meanwhile, the Chennai Press Club criticized the alleged mistreatment of journalist Elangovan at the event, demanding Vijay issue an apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025