Zelenskiy's Crucial Talks with Trump: The Future of Ukraine's Minerals Deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the critical nature of his impending discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, concerning Ukraine's minerals deal with Washington. Despite the absence of explicit security guarantees in the agreement, Zelenskiy aims to secure U.S. support against potential Russian aggression as part of Kyiv's broader strategy to conclude the conflict with Russia.

The Ukrainian government is set to greenlight the terms of the agreement, as Zelenskiy considers a visit to Washington to finalize the deal. The agreement outlines a significant collaborative framework for the U.S. and Ukraine, highlighting their commitment to lasting peace and cooperation, with a focus on resource sharing and infrastructure development.

The deal includes the formation of a joint fund, with Ukraine contributing half of its future natural resource revenues. While specific assets aren't yet named, they include minerals and other extractables. The precise financial contributions remain to be determined, as discussions continue about Ukraine's wartime support obligations to the U.S.

