Left Menu

Ukraine and U.S. Close In on Strategic Minerals Deal Amid Talks with Trump

Ukraine is poised to finalize a minerals agreement with the U.S. contingent on discussions with Donald Trump. The deal involves Kyiv sharing revenue from mineral resources with a jointly controlled U.S. fund, crucial for securing U.S. backing amid ongoing conflicts with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:25 IST
Ukraine and U.S. Close In on Strategic Minerals Deal Amid Talks with Trump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine announced Wednesday its intention to ratify a minerals agreement with the United States, conditional upon discussions with President Donald Trump. This deal is pivotal for Ukraine as it seeks robust U.S. support amid attempts to resolve ongoing Russian conflicts.

While Trump confirmed President Zelenskiy's upcoming Washington visit on Friday, he hinted that extensive security guarantees might not be offered by the U.S. Under the proposed deal, Ukraine aims to attain U.S. security assurances for future protection against Russian hostilities, yet Trump emphasized Europe's role in delivering such guarantees.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal described the arrangement as preliminary, with Kyiv set to contribute 50 percent of earnings from the monetization of state-owned resources into a joint fund with the U.S. Ongoing political and diplomatic dialogues continue as both nations strive for a beneficial outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025