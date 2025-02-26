Ukraine and U.S. Close In on Strategic Minerals Deal Amid Talks with Trump

Ukraine announced Wednesday its intention to ratify a minerals agreement with the United States, conditional upon discussions with President Donald Trump. This deal is pivotal for Ukraine as it seeks robust U.S. support amid attempts to resolve ongoing Russian conflicts.

While Trump confirmed President Zelenskiy's upcoming Washington visit on Friday, he hinted that extensive security guarantees might not be offered by the U.S. Under the proposed deal, Ukraine aims to attain U.S. security assurances for future protection against Russian hostilities, yet Trump emphasized Europe's role in delivering such guarantees.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal described the arrangement as preliminary, with Kyiv set to contribute 50 percent of earnings from the monetization of state-owned resources into a joint fund with the U.S. Ongoing political and diplomatic dialogues continue as both nations strive for a beneficial outcome.

