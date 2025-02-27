Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Taiwan Condemns China's Military Drills

Taiwan criticizes China's military drills near its southwest coast, labeling China as the biggest threat to regional peace. The exercises included 45 aircraft and 14 navy vessels around Taiwan. Accusations from both sides include Taiwan's capture of a Chinese vessel and political manipulation claims from Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 27-02-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:54 IST
  • Taiwan

Taiwan on Thursday sharply criticized China's recent military drills, which took place just off the self-governed island's southwest coast. These exercises, marked by the participation of 45 aircraft and 14 navy vessels, have heightened tensions in the already fraught Taiwan Strait.

Beijing continues to assert its claim over Taiwan, viewing it as a rebellious province that may need to be reintegrated, by force if necessary. The military activities underscore China's resolve, prompting stern warnings from Taiwan, which describes China as a significant threat to regional stability.

The situation further escalated following reports of four Chinese coast guard vessels entering Taiwan's waters and the interception of a Chinese-owned ship allegedly tampering with undersea cables. Both sides are accusing each other of political games, complicating the challenge of maintaining peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

