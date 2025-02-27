Left Menu

Explosive Turmoil: Conflict Erupts in Bukavu Amidst M23 Meet

Two explosions disrupted a meeting of M23 rebel leaders in Bukavu, Congo, injuring dozens. Shared media showed the chaotic aftermath, with attendees fleeing and casualties evident. The attack highlights ongoing tensions between M23 and regional forces, emphasizing the fragile stability in the area.

Explosive Turmoil: Conflict Erupts in Bukavu Amidst M23 Meet
In a dramatic turn of events on Thursday, twin explosions rocked a gathering of M23 rebel leaders and local residents in Bukavu, eastern Congo. Preliminary reports indicate dozens were injured.

Visuals posted online captured the chaotic scene as attendees of the meeting fled in disarray amidst bloodied casualties. The meeting, held in Bukavu's central area, was abruptly disrupted mid-session. Notably present was Corneille Nangaa, the Congo River Alliance leader, affiliated with the M23.

The incident underscores the sustained regional tensions. The Rwandan-backed M23, supported by thousands of troops, has aggressively expanded, previously overtaking key cities such as Goma and Bukavu, with the potential threat extending towards Kinshasa.

