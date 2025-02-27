Austria's Historic Coalition: Centrist Parties Unite for Change

In a landmark political development, Austria's three centrist parties have successfully established a coalition government, leaving out the far-right Freedom Party that emerged victorious in the last election. This coalition brings an end to the longest period Austria has waited for a new government since the conclusion of World War Two.

The newly formed coalition, comprising the centre-right, liberal, and centre-left factions, has introduced a comprehensive programme involving increased taxation on banks and energy companies, alongside notable spending cuts and strict immigration policies. The coalition aims to maintain the budget deficit within the EU's 3% economic output limit, averting any intervention from Brussels.

Although this government structure is unprecedented since the late 1940s, it faces significant hurdles, such as obtaining the approval of Neos party members, requiring a two-thirds majority. Meanwhile, Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl criticizes this alignment as a 'coalition of losers,' advocating for a snap election that could potentially boost his party's voter share.

(With inputs from agencies.)