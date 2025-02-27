Trump Set to Intensify Trade Tensions with Tariffs

In a bold move that could inflame existing trade tensions, President Donald Trump has declared intentions to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting next Tuesday. This announcement aims to pressure the two nations amid ongoing negotiations.

Alongside this, Trump plans to increase the universal tariff on imports from China, raising it from its current level of 10 percent. This decision signifies a firm stance against trade practices he has long criticized.

The international community is closely watching how these measures might affect the global economy and diplomatic relations, with concerns about a potential escalation in trade wars.

(With inputs from agencies.)