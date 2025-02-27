Haryana's Triple-Engine Development Drive: Fast-Tracking Promises

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday highlighted the state's developmental strides, asserting the government's clear agenda behind rapid progress. Addressing a crowd in Kaithal ahead of civic polls, Saini detailed the BJP government's significant achievements within the first 100 days of its third term.

Saini informed attendees that out of the promises made in the BJP's election manifesto, 18 have been fulfilled, while plans to complete 10 more are well underway. Confident of the BJP's success in the upcoming elections, he assured that efforts will be intensified, forming a 'triple-engine' government for accelerated progress.

He further pointed to initiatives like providing affordable gas cylinders to women and purchasing crops at the minimum support price. Saini dismissed criticism from opposition parties, including the Congress and AAP, while affirming Haryana's commitment to development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)