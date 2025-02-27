Turkey Awaits a New Dawn: The Potential Dissolution of the PKK
Turkey's ruling AK Party expects the PKK to disband following a call from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan. If the militant group lays down its arms, Turkey will be free from 'shackles', said Deputy Chairman Efkan Ala. This marks the government's first response to Ocalan's appeal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:16 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
In a recent political development, Turkey's ruling AK Party Deputy Chairman Efkan Ala stated that the nation will be 'free of its shackles' should the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) choose to disband.
The call for dissolution comes after Abdullah Ocalan, the group's incarcerated leader, urged the militant organization to lay down its arms.
This public acknowledgment by the government marks the first official response from President Tayyip Erdogan's administration concerning Ocalan's significant appeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- PKK
- Abdullah Ocalan
- Efkan Ala
- AK Party
- Erdogan
- Kurdistan
- arms
- dissolution
- militant group
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: Erdogan and Subianto Foster Economic and Defence Cooperation
Erdogan and Subianto Forge Closer Ties: Strengthening Economic and Defense Bonds
Erdogan and Subianto Forge Stronger Economic and Defense Ties
Erdogan and Sharif Strengthen Bilateral Ties Amidst Gaza Talks
Erdogan Condemns Trump's Gaza Relocation Plan as Threat to World Peace