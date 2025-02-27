Turkey Awaits a New Dawn: The Potential Dissolution of the PKK

In a recent political development, Turkey's ruling AK Party Deputy Chairman Efkan Ala stated that the nation will be 'free of its shackles' should the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) choose to disband.

The call for dissolution comes after Abdullah Ocalan, the group's incarcerated leader, urged the militant organization to lay down its arms.

This public acknowledgment by the government marks the first official response from President Tayyip Erdogan's administration concerning Ocalan's significant appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)