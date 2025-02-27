Left Menu

Congress Confronts Internal Tensions Over Tharoor's Article Amid Kerala Elections

The Congress leaders in Kerala are set to meet to address a controversy sparked by Shashi Tharoor's article, which praised the Left Democratic Front's economic policies and drew criticism from his party. The Congress is strategizing for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:25 IST
Tensions inside the Congress party surfaced as a meeting was scheduled to address the fallout from MP Shashi Tharoor's controversial article. Tharoor's piece, published in an English-language daily, praised the Left Democratic Front's economic achievements, stirring disapproval among Congress colleagues.

The high-profile meeting, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, including figures like Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal, will review the electoral strategies for the Kerala assembly elections next year. The party's positioning as the primary opposition in Kerala underscores the significance of this preparatory gathering.

In a related development, Tharoor criticized media outlets for misrepresenting his statements made in Malayalam podcasts. His article had been interpreted by some as a bid for leadership within Kerala, further intensifying intraparty tensions as the state elections loom on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

