Congress Confronts Internal Tensions Over Tharoor's Article Amid Kerala Elections

Tensions inside the Congress party surfaced as a meeting was scheduled to address the fallout from MP Shashi Tharoor's controversial article. Tharoor's piece, published in an English-language daily, praised the Left Democratic Front's economic achievements, stirring disapproval among Congress colleagues.

The high-profile meeting, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, including figures like Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal, will review the electoral strategies for the Kerala assembly elections next year. The party's positioning as the primary opposition in Kerala underscores the significance of this preparatory gathering.

In a related development, Tharoor criticized media outlets for misrepresenting his statements made in Malayalam podcasts. His article had been interpreted by some as a bid for leadership within Kerala, further intensifying intraparty tensions as the state elections loom on the horizon.

