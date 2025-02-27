Congress Confronts Internal Tensions Over Tharoor's Article Amid Kerala Elections
The Congress leaders in Kerala are set to meet to address a controversy sparked by Shashi Tharoor's article, which praised the Left Democratic Front's economic policies and drew criticism from his party. The Congress is strategizing for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala.
- Country:
- India
Tensions inside the Congress party surfaced as a meeting was scheduled to address the fallout from MP Shashi Tharoor's controversial article. Tharoor's piece, published in an English-language daily, praised the Left Democratic Front's economic achievements, stirring disapproval among Congress colleagues.
The high-profile meeting, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, including figures like Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal, will review the electoral strategies for the Kerala assembly elections next year. The party's positioning as the primary opposition in Kerala underscores the significance of this preparatory gathering.
In a related development, Tharoor criticized media outlets for misrepresenting his statements made in Malayalam podcasts. His article had been interpreted by some as a bid for leadership within Kerala, further intensifying intraparty tensions as the state elections loom on the horizon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Shashi Tharoor
- Kerala
- elections
- LDF
- Kharge
- Rahul Gandhi
- investment
- politics
- controversy
ALSO READ
Resilient Stars Shine Amid Wildfire Aftermath at the 97th Academy Awards
BJP's Rao Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Defamatory Army Remarks
Bawankule Critiques Rahul Gandhi Over Voter Discrepancies
Kharge Criticizes Modi's Handling of Indian Migrant Deportations from the US
Funding Freeze on Wildfire Prevention: A Crisis Ignites in the West