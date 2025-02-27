Left Menu

Bezalel Smotrich's US Trip: A New Chapter in Israel-US Relations?

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich plans to visit Washington to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. This meeting, the first in-person talks of its kind, may shape US policy on Israeli settlements. Smotrich, a staunch settler supporter, represents a controversial stance on Israeli-Palestinian relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:59 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is scheduled to visit Washington, D.C. to hold talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

This meeting marks the first in-person discussion between Smotrich, a vocal advocate for Israeli settlements, and a key member of the Trump administration. Observers suggest it could impact U.S. policy towards Israeli settlements, which are considered illegal by much of the international community.

Smotrich's visit comes on the heels of President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions against Israeli settlers. The administration's stance has emboldened pro-settlement policies, which have long been a contentious issue in Israeli-Palestinian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

