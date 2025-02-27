Unity Rally: Karnataka's Political Landscape Shifts as BJP Factions Vie for Lingayat Support

The internal discord within Karnataka's BJP has escalated, highlighting a power struggle between factions led by state president B Y Vijayendra, supported by his father B S Yediyurappa, and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

To strengthen their influence, the Yediyurappa faction is initiating a series of conventions focusing on the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, a key voter base critical to BJP's political stronghold in the region.

Critics within the party, notably Yatnal, have attempted to diminish Yediyurappa's significance, calling for distancing from Vijayendra. Despite internal challenges, the faction remains determined to unify community support through strategic gatherings with prominent leaders and pontiffs.

