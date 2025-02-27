Left Menu

Unity Rally: Karnataka's Political Landscape Shifts as BJP Factions Vie for Lingayat Support

Amid growing unrest within Karnataka's BJP, conflicts arise among factions supporting B Y Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, and those led by Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. Campaigns targeting the influential Veerashaiva-Lingayat community highlight political maneuvering as each faction seeks support ahead of major public meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:35 IST
Yediyurappa
  • Country:
  • India

The internal discord within Karnataka's BJP has escalated, highlighting a power struggle between factions led by state president B Y Vijayendra, supported by his father B S Yediyurappa, and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

To strengthen their influence, the Yediyurappa faction is initiating a series of conventions focusing on the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, a key voter base critical to BJP's political stronghold in the region.

Critics within the party, notably Yatnal, have attempted to diminish Yediyurappa's significance, calling for distancing from Vijayendra. Despite internal challenges, the faction remains determined to unify community support through strategic gatherings with prominent leaders and pontiffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

