Tensions Erupt in Bhangar: TMC Factions Clash Ahead of Elections

Infighting has erupted within the TMC in Bhangar, South 24 Parganas, as rival factions clashed, prompting police intervention. An attack on a vehicle belonging to Hakimul Islam, linked to veteran TMC leader Arabul Islam, sparked the confrontation. Tensions persist as political rivalries intensify ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm brews in Bhangar as internal strife within the TMC has escalated into physical confrontations. Rival factions locked horns in the South 24 Parganas district, prompting police intervention to diffuse the situation.

The immediate cause of the clash was reportedly an attack on a vehicle owned by Hakimul Islam, son of TMC stalwart Arabul Islam, allegedly orchestrated by supporters of Saokat Molla, the local MLA. The altercation occurred near a petrol pump owned by Arabul, where the arguing factions faced off.

The incident has further strained relations within the party, with opposition parties seizing the opportunity to criticise the ruling party's internal discord. CPI(M) and BJP leaders cited the violence as indicative of deeper issues within the TMC, while the party's leadership seeks to distance itself from the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

