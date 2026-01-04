Tensions Erupt in Bhangar: TMC Factions Clash Ahead of Elections

A political storm brews in Bhangar as internal strife within the TMC has escalated into physical confrontations. Rival factions locked horns in the South 24 Parganas district, prompting police intervention to diffuse the situation.

The immediate cause of the clash was reportedly an attack on a vehicle owned by Hakimul Islam, son of TMC stalwart Arabul Islam, allegedly orchestrated by supporters of Saokat Molla, the local MLA. The altercation occurred near a petrol pump owned by Arabul, where the arguing factions faced off.

The incident has further strained relations within the party, with opposition parties seizing the opportunity to criticise the ruling party's internal discord. CPI(M) and BJP leaders cited the violence as indicative of deeper issues within the TMC, while the party's leadership seeks to distance itself from the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)