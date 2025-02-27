Left Menu

U.S. Maintains Ties with PAHO Amid WHO Withdrawal Plans

While the United States has initiated its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), it remains within the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), a regional health agency. This move stems from President Trump's intent to reform the WHO while negotiating potential U.S. re-engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:30 IST
U.S. Maintains Ties with PAHO Amid WHO Withdrawal Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising twist, the United States has opted to remain within the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) despite commencing a withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO). This decision marks the Trump administration's complex stance on global health affiliations.

Earlier this year, President Trump initiated a 12-month process to exit the WHO, revealing plans to reform the agency, headquartered in Geneva. However, a separate strategy to stay with PAHO, the WHO's regional arm for the Americas, hints at an ongoing negotiation effort.

Notably, U.S. representatives attended the WHO executive board meeting, echoing signals from both President Trump and WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who are open to dialogue. Amid global health challenges, this nuanced approach underscores the complexities of international health diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025