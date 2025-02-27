U.S. Maintains Ties with PAHO Amid WHO Withdrawal Plans

In a surprising twist, the United States has opted to remain within the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) despite commencing a withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO). This decision marks the Trump administration's complex stance on global health affiliations.

Earlier this year, President Trump initiated a 12-month process to exit the WHO, revealing plans to reform the agency, headquartered in Geneva. However, a separate strategy to stay with PAHO, the WHO's regional arm for the Americas, hints at an ongoing negotiation effort.

Notably, U.S. representatives attended the WHO executive board meeting, echoing signals from both President Trump and WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who are open to dialogue. Amid global health challenges, this nuanced approach underscores the complexities of international health diplomacy.

