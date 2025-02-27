Diplomatic Crossroads: Trump and Starmer's High-Stakes Meeting

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held pivotal talks at the White House on Thursday, addressing critical international issues including Ukraine, trade, and defense strategies. The meeting followed French President Emmanuel Macron's visit, further highlighting the emerging diplomatic shifts under Trump's administration.

The discussions centered on Russia's involvement in Ukraine and global trade, with Trump accepting an invitation for a state visit to the UK. Starmer expressed hope for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine, advocating for a stable and lasting peace rather than a mere ceasefire.

In a move that could reshape international alliances, Trump has drawn closer to Russia, a stance that has caused unease among traditional allies. Meanwhile, Starmer reassured the U.S. of increased European defense spending and potential British involvement in peacekeeping, underlining the importance of reciprocal trade relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)