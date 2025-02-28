Left Menu

Trump's Trust in Putin Amid Historic State Visit Invitation

President Donald Trump expressed confidence in Russian leader Vladimir Putin keeping his promises if a peace agreement is made to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine. During an exchange with reporters, Trump discussed his trust in Putin amidst past investigations of Russian interference in his 2016 campaign. Additionally, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended a historic state visit invitation to Trump on behalf of King Charles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 00:17 IST
President Donald Trump reinforced his trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin during a recent interaction with reporters, asserting that he believes the Russian leader will uphold any agreement to cease the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Reflecting on the previous 'Russia hoax' investigation, Trump claimed that the experience fortified his confidence in negotiating with Putin, addressing the war Russia initiated three years prior.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer invited Trump for another state visit, an unprecedented gesture since Trump had already been honored with such a visit in his earlier term, a move presented on behalf of King Charles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

