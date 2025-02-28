Left Menu

Trump Backs US-UK Chagos Islands Deal: A Diplomatic Breakthrough

President Donald Trump has indicated support for a US-UK agreement regarding the military base in the Chagos Islands, bolstering UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The deal involves Britain transferring sovereignty of the islands to Mauritius while maintaining a strategic lease over Diego Garcia. The deal awaits formal treaty finalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 01:20 IST
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump announced his leaning towards supporting a US-UK deal on Thursday concerning the future of a military base in the Chagos Islands, marking a significant diplomatic moment for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Trump expressed this stance during his first in-person talks with Starmer at the White House.

The prospective agreement, crafted in October, proposes transferring the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands from Britain to Mauritius while allowing the UK to retain control over Diego Garcia through a 99-year lease. This accord had prior backing from former President Joe Biden, but Trump's re-election brought its future into question, pending a formal treaty.

Amidst discussions, Trump assured a favorable inclination towards the arrangement, promising a thorough review. This development comes as Starmer faces domestic political pressure regarding the deal's implications on British sovereignty. Meanwhile, international dynamics have been complicated by Mauritius' new prime minister and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's concerns over regional influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

