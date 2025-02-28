US-UK Trade Talks: A New Chapter Amid Tariff Tensions

The United States and Britain are actively engaged in negotiations to finalize a bilateral trade agreement aimed at avoiding potential U.S. tariffs. President Donald Trump announced this initiative during a news conference alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Both leaders emphasize that the prospective deal will enhance their trading relationship and spotlight advanced technology. Trump's administration's top officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, are spearheading the discussions, which are reported to be in advanced stages.

Starmer's persuasive negotiations might lead to reduced tariffs, a hopeful development that British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves believes will boost trade and investment flow between the two nations, echoing sentiments from Trump's earlier term. Currently, Britain ranks as the U.S.'s fifth-largest trade partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)