Trump’s Cuts, Court Battles, and Controversies: A News Recap

This summary of U.S. domestic news briefs covers significant events, including President Trump's substantial cuts to USAID, legal challenges faced by his administration, controversy over vaccine views and firings, extradition of Mexican drug leaders, and tensions around defense contracts and minerals deals.

Updated: 28-02-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 05:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration's decision to slash more than 90% of USAID's foreign aid contracts has left many workers collecting personal items from their headquarters, following a policy shift towards 'America First.'

In legal battles, a federal judge has permitted questioning of Trump officials about the Department of Government Efficiency, aiming to access federal agency systems.

Meanwhile, disputes rage from the extradition of Mexican drug capos to incendiary contract allegations involving SpaceX, all under a backdrop of declining border arrests and ongoing political maneuvering.

