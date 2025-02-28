Trump’s Cuts, Court Battles, and Controversies: A News Recap

The Trump administration's decision to slash more than 90% of USAID's foreign aid contracts has left many workers collecting personal items from their headquarters, following a policy shift towards 'America First.'

In legal battles, a federal judge has permitted questioning of Trump officials about the Department of Government Efficiency, aiming to access federal agency systems.

Meanwhile, disputes rage from the extradition of Mexican drug capos to incendiary contract allegations involving SpaceX, all under a backdrop of declining border arrests and ongoing political maneuvering.

