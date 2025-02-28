Left Menu

Stalin's Stand: Tamil Nadu's Fight Against Population-Based Delimitation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin opposes population-based delimitation, warning it penalizes southern states. He emphasizes Tamil Nadu's unwavering commitment to fighting for its rights, highlighting the impact on social justice and welfare. Stalin calls for unity in defending the state's interests.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has firmly opposed the idea of determining parliamentary constituencies based solely on population, arguing that such a method unfairly penalizes southern states. He vowed that Tamil Nadu and his party, the DMK, will resist any 'injustice' arising from this proposed delimitation. In a message timed to coincide with his 72nd birthday, Stalin called for collective action to uphold the state's rights.

Stalin stressed the importance of not compromising on Tamil Nadu's welfare, urging party members and citizens to fight for the state's rights. He highlighted the essential challenges of language and delimitation, emphasizing their impact on self-respect, social justice, and welfare programs. According to him, these adjustments directly affect the very fabric of regional identity and governance in Tamil Nadu.

He also claimed support from neighboring states like Karnataka, Punjab, and Telangana, revealing a broader regional resistance against the central government's policies. Although the Centre denies any intent to reduce Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation, Stalin argued that their assurances do not match their actions, particularly concerning the language policy and fair distribution of funds.

