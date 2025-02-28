Serbia's deputy prime minister has made serious allegations against Western intelligence agencies, claiming they are attempting to destabilize the country by supporting anti-government protests. These statements follow his meeting with Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, in Moscow.

The accusations come as Serbia faces continuous protests, initially sparked by a tragic accident at a train station in Novi Sad, which have grown into a significant challenge to President Aleksandar Vucic's leadership. The unrest is fueled by discontent over alleged corruption within the government.

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin, known for his pro-Russian stance, suggests that the West is orchestrating a campaign similar to past 'colour revolutions' to overthrow Serbia's government. He also claims that recent U.S. sanctions against Serbia's Russian-owned NIS oil industry are part of this strategy. As Serbia seeks to join the EU, it remains caught between aligning with Western policies and maintaining its traditional ties with Russia.

