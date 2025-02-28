Left Menu

Serbia Accuses West of Destabilization Amid Protests

Serbia's deputy prime minister accuses Western intelligence of trying to destabilize the country through anti-government protests, following talks with Russia's spy chief. The protests, linked to corruption allegations, pose a significant threat to President Vucic's rule. Serbia balances EU aspirations and strong ties with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Serbia's deputy prime minister has made serious allegations against Western intelligence agencies, claiming they are attempting to destabilize the country by supporting anti-government protests. These statements follow his meeting with Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, in Moscow.

The accusations come as Serbia faces continuous protests, initially sparked by a tragic accident at a train station in Novi Sad, which have grown into a significant challenge to President Aleksandar Vucic's leadership. The unrest is fueled by discontent over alleged corruption within the government.

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin, known for his pro-Russian stance, suggests that the West is orchestrating a campaign similar to past 'colour revolutions' to overthrow Serbia's government. He also claims that recent U.S. sanctions against Serbia's Russian-owned NIS oil industry are part of this strategy. As Serbia seeks to join the EU, it remains caught between aligning with Western policies and maintaining its traditional ties with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

