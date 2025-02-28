High-Stakes Cartel Extradition Dynamics
Mexico's security minister and attorney general are preparing cartel members, like Rafael Caro Quintero, for extradition to the United States. This announcement was made by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum during her press conference, highlighting a significant cross-border legal proceeding.
This move signifies a major step in the cross-border fight against organized crime, with cooperation between Mexican and U.S. law enforcement taking center stage.
Sheinbaum's announcement underscores the importance of international collaboration in tackling crime syndicates that have profoundly affected both nations.
