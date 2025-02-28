High-Stakes Cartel Extradition Dynamics

During a press conference, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum disclosed that the country's security minister and attorney general are actively preparing for the extradition of key cartel members, including Rafael Caro Quintero, to the United States.

This move signifies a major step in the cross-border fight against organized crime, with cooperation between Mexican and U.S. law enforcement taking center stage.

Sheinbaum's announcement underscores the importance of international collaboration in tackling crime syndicates that have profoundly affected both nations.

