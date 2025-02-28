Trump Moves to Make English the Official Language of the U.S.

President Donald Trump is poised to sign an executive order on Friday making English the official language of the United States, the White House has announced. This move allows government entities and federally funded organizations to opt out of providing services in languages other than English.

The new order negates the mandate set by former President Bill Clinton, which required language assistance for non-English speakers receiving federal help. The White House claims this designation fosters unity, boosts government efficiency, and encourages civic engagement.

While over 30 states have enacted similar laws, national attempts have been unsuccessful. The Spanish-language section of the White House website was taken down after Trump's inauguration, causing dissatisfaction among Hispanic advocates. The Wall Street Journal broke the news of the planned executive order.

