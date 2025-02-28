Trump Moves to Make English the Official Language of the U.S.
President Donald Trump is set to sign an order declaring English as the official U.S. language, allowing organizations to choose offering non-English services. This reverses Clinton's mandate for language assistance to non-English speakers. Over 30 states have similar laws, but federal efforts previously failed.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump is poised to sign an executive order on Friday making English the official language of the United States, the White House has announced. This move allows government entities and federally funded organizations to opt out of providing services in languages other than English.
The new order negates the mandate set by former President Bill Clinton, which required language assistance for non-English speakers receiving federal help. The White House claims this designation fosters unity, boosts government efficiency, and encourages civic engagement.
While over 30 states have enacted similar laws, national attempts have been unsuccessful. The Spanish-language section of the White House website was taken down after Trump's inauguration, causing dissatisfaction among Hispanic advocates. The Wall Street Journal broke the news of the planned executive order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Press Freedom Clash: White House Bars AP Journalist Amid Naming Dispute
Global Leaders Embrace: Trump Lauds Modi’s Leadership at White House Meet
US and India Unveil Groundbreaking Tech Initiatives at White House Summit
TikTok: Bidding War Reaches The White House
A United Front: Trump and Modi's Historic Meeting at the White House