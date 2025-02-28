Left Menu

Clashing Leaders: Trump and Zelenskiy's High-Stakes Showdown

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a heated exchange over Ukraine's war efforts and a minerals deal. Trump threatened to withdraw U.S. support unless a deal was made, while Zelenskiy pushed back against Trump's stance. The negotiations hold significant implications for Ukraine's future security and economic ties with the U.S.

Updated: 28-02-2025 23:41 IST
In a fiery diplomatic exchange, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confronted U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday over Ukraine's ongoing war and an impending minerals agreement. Tensions flared between the two leaders, with Trump threatening to cut U.S. support if Zelenskiy failed to sign the deal.

Zelenskiy challenged Trump's conciliatory approach towards Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing the risks of compromising with Russia. Trump, however, argued that the negotiation could conclude Ukraine's conflict and criticized Zelenskiy for not expressing gratitude.

The anticipated agreement aims to open Ukraine's mineral resources to U.S. interests, although it does not offer explicit security guarantees. While Trump forecasts significant financial benefits, Zelenskiy fears long-term economic burdens for his country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

