Erdogan's Historic Move: A New Dawn for Turkey-PKK Relations
Turkey’s President Erdogan announced a potential turning point in dealing with the PKK, following a disarmament call from PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan. This move, supported internationally, aims to end a decades-long conflict, though responses from Kurdish militias like the YPG remain cautious.
In a bid to resolve a decades-old conflict, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan dubbed jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan's recent disarmament call as a potential game-changer for regional peace. Erdogan's comments came during a speech in Istanbul, highlighting the strategic implications for a 'terror-free Turkey.'
Ocalan's appeal, which drew support from international partners including the U.S. and EU, marks a significant step towards ending the 40-year Kurdish insurgency that has claimed over 40,000 lives. Erdogan emphasized the importance of monitoring the process to prevent any provocations.
While awaiting a formal PKK response, Turkey's DEM Party has urged the government to pursue democratization actively. Meanwhile, the Turkish government remains firm on its stance, demanding not only PKK but associated Kurdish forces in Syria and Iraq, to disarm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
