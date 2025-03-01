Left Menu

Zelenskyy Leaves White House Without Minerals Deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy departed the White House without securing a critical minerals deal, insisted upon by President Donald Trump. Talks broke down after a heated exchange, resulting in the cancellation of a joint news conference. The disagreement left lunch untouched outside the Cabinet room.

Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2025 00:31 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House without signing a critical minerals agreement with the United States. The deal was pivotal for future support extended to Ukraine, a condition underscored by President Donald Trump.

The departure occurred on Friday afternoon after discussions between the two leaders abruptly ended. Sources indicate that the talks were cut short following a heated exchange in the Oval Office, with Trump reportedly accusing Zelenskyy of being 'disrespectful.'

The meeting had originally included plans for a joint news conference alongside the signing ceremony. As a result of the impasse, untouched lunch plates were seen being packed away outside the Cabinet room, marking the end of a diplomatic attempt marked by contention.

