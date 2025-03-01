High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump's Showdown with Zelenskyy

In a highly charged meeting at the Oval Office, President Donald Trump confronted Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with harsh language, accusing him of risking millions of lives and potentially igniting World War III. The remarkable exchange underlined diplomatic tensions between the two leaders.

Zelenskyy's decision to walk out without agreeing to a crucial minerals deal left the potential for extended US support in question. The deal was set to intertwine US-Ukraine relations further, particularly on the economic front, with a focus on Ukraine's valuable natural resources.

Trump's attempts to coerce compliance from Zelenskyy highlighted the administration's bold, albeit contentious, approach to diplomacy. The situation remains delicate, with broader implications for Ukraine's security and its standing in global politics.

