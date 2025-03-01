Shock Resignation: Dodds Steps Down Over Foreign Aid Cuts

In a swift and unexpected turn of events, British International Development Minister Anneliese Dodds announced her resignation Friday. The decision followed Prime Minister Keir Starmer's controversial choice to cut the foreign aid budget, reallocating funds to enhance defense spending in response to geopolitical tensions.

The resignation coincides with Starmer's recent visit to the White House, where discussions with President Donald Trump focused on a potential trade agreement and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The aid budget cutback, intended as a gesture to reinforce Europe's security stance, has ruffled feathers among humanitarian organizations, who fear its impact on Britain's global influence and aid efforts.

Dodds' departure marks a significant blow to Starmer's administration. Jenny Chapman has been appointed as the new International Development Minister amid increased scrutiny of the government's priorities. Despite understanding the need for heightened defense readiness, Dodds criticized the aid budget reduction's heavy burden on Britain's development objectives, while Starmer emphasized national security as the government's foremost duty.

