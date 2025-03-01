Trump Pushes For Immediate Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire
Former President Donald Trump has called for an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. He warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to pursue peace or risk losing U.S. support. Trump believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to a peace deal, despite Zelenskyy's caution regarding Russian intentions.
Former President Donald Trump has urged for an "immediate" ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing the need for peace during a contentious meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on Friday.
Trump warned Zelenskyy to pursue a peace agreement or risk losing American support. He criticized the Ukrainian leader, stating, "That was not a man that wanted to make peace," while expressing his belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to negotiate an end to the hostilities.
Zelenskyy responded by encouraging the U.S. administration to maintain a skeptical stance on Putin's motives, despite Trump's assurances of a possible peace deal.
