Zelenskyy's Stance on Peace Talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared that Ukraine will not enter into peace negotiations with Russia until it receives concrete security guarantees against any future military aggression. This stance is aimed at ensuring lasting peace and preventing further hostilities.

President Zelenskyy also addressed a recent dispute with former U.S. President Donald Trump, describing the exchange as detrimental to both sides. The disagreement underscores the complexities involved in international diplomacy concerning the ongoing conflict.

Despite Trump's assertion that Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to conclude the protracted three-year conflict, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine cannot swiftly alter its diplomatic approach toward Russia without credible assurances for its national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)