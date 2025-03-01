A Heated Oval Clash: Zelenskyy and Trump in Diplomatic Drama

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Washington visit took a dramatic turn with a tense Oval Office confrontation with US President Donald Trump. The Ukrainian leader departed abruptly, leaving a significant minerals agreement unsigned.

The discord was sparked by Trump's accusations and unyielding conditions for continued US support. Zelenskyy expressed gratitude on social media, but the unresolved conflict marred the visit further with a cancelled joint press conference.

Amid tense dialogues, White House officials reiterated America's stance, stressing Trump and Vice President J D Vance's defense of American interests. Senator Lindsey Graham expressed disappointment over the encounter, casting doubt on future cooperation.

