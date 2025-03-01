PKK Ceasefire: Potential Resolution in Turkey-Kurd Conflict

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militia has declared an immediate ceasefire, responding to their jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan's call for disarmament. This significant move seeks to end a four-decade-long insurgency against the Turkish state. The call for peace was made public by a news agency linked to the PKK.

Ocalan's gesture was made on Thursday, urging the PKK to lay down their arms and dissolve. Both President Tayyip Erdogan's administration and the pro-Kurdish DEM party have shown support. If successful, this move could significantly alter regional dynamics, ending a conflict responsible for over 40,000 deaths since its inception in 1984.

The PKK expressed hope for Ocalan's release from his isolation since 1999, to lead the disarmament process. They stressed the importance of political and democratic prerequisites for success. Meanwhile, the Syrian Democratic Forces, deemed an extension of the PKK by Ankara, have not acknowledged Ocalan's appeal.

