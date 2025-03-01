Left Menu

PKK Ceasefire: Potential Resolution in Turkey-Kurd Conflict

The PKK militia declared a ceasefire following leader Ocalan's call for disarmament, aiming to end a 40-year conflict with the Turkish state. This move is supported by President Erdogan's government and the opposition pro-Kurdish DEM party, potentially transforming regional dynamics amid calls for Ocalan's release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 12:28 IST
PKK Ceasefire: Potential Resolution in Turkey-Kurd Conflict

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militia has declared an immediate ceasefire, responding to their jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan's call for disarmament. This significant move seeks to end a four-decade-long insurgency against the Turkish state. The call for peace was made public by a news agency linked to the PKK.

Ocalan's gesture was made on Thursday, urging the PKK to lay down their arms and dissolve. Both President Tayyip Erdogan's administration and the pro-Kurdish DEM party have shown support. If successful, this move could significantly alter regional dynamics, ending a conflict responsible for over 40,000 deaths since its inception in 1984.

The PKK expressed hope for Ocalan's release from his isolation since 1999, to lead the disarmament process. They stressed the importance of political and democratic prerequisites for success. Meanwhile, the Syrian Democratic Forces, deemed an extension of the PKK by Ankara, have not acknowledged Ocalan's appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025