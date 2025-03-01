Global Leaders Respond to Trump-Zelenskiy White House Fallout
International leaders express their reactions to a contentious meeting at the White House between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump. The clash, viewed as disastrous, spurred a range of responses emphasizing global support for Ukraine against Russian aggression and calls for a lasting peace.
A controversial meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House has sparked worldwide reaction. Leaders across the globe voiced their support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, highlighting the need for diplomatic resolutions.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron were among the many who reiterated their nations' support for Ukraine's fight for sovereignty and democracy. Macron described Russia as the aggressor, receiving nods of agreement from leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Despite the tension-filled encounter marked by President Trump's cutting remarks, international leaders call for unity and dialogue to achieve a just and lasting peace, reaffirming the global importance of Ukraine's struggle and its wider implications for international security and stability.
