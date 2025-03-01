Left Menu

PM Modi Criticizes Silence Over Archaic Laws, Celebrates Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the 'Lutyens' Jamaat' and 'Khan Market Gang' for their silence on outdated British-era laws. He highlighted his government's efforts in abolishing nearly 1,500 archaic laws, elevating education, boosting electronics exports, and enhancing India's global supply chain role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at influential circles he calls the 'Lutyens' Jamaat' and 'Khan Market Gang,' criticizing their prolonged silence over colonial laws still in force long after India's independence. Among these laws was one restricting wedding celebrations, allowing police to arrest attendees if ten or more danced.

PM Modi, speaking at the NXT Conclave 2025, highlighted his government's achievements in repealing around 1,500 outdated laws, some dating back to the British Raj era. Marrying legislative reform with educational advancements, his administration has encouraged practical, technology-focused learning from middle school onwards.

The Prime Minister celebrated strides made in local electronics production, buoyed by programs like the PLI scheme, transforming India into a key global manufacturing hub. Modi stressed that India's transition from being the world's 'back office' to becoming an essential link in the global supply chain reflects planned policy decisions, positioning the nation as a reliable producer and exporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

