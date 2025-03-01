PKK Ceasefire: A Step Towards Peace in Turkey
The PKK declared a ceasefire following leader Abdullah Ocalan's call for disarmament, aiming to end a 40-year insurgency against Turkey. The move, supported by Turkey's government and the pro-Kurdish DEM party, could enhance peace and development in southeast Turkey. Turkey's Vice President highlights the conflict's economic impact.
The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) on Saturday announced an immediate ceasefire, responding to the disarmament appeal by its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan. This decision marks a significant stride towards terminating a four-decade-long insurgency against the Turkish government, as reported by a news agency close to the group.
Ocalan had called for the PKK to disband, a suggestion that received backing from both Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's government and the pro-Kurdish DEM party. Successful disarmament could have major implications for regional stability and help resolve a conflict that has claimed over 40,000 lives since the PKK's initial uprising in 1984.
The ceasefire aims to provide Erdogan with an opportunity to foster peace and development in southeastern Turkey. The PKK reiterated the importance of enhanced freedoms for Ocalan, ensuring he can lead the disarmament process effectively. The group emphasized it would halt hostilities unless provoked.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PKK
- Turkey
- ceasefire
- Ocalan
- disarmament
- conflict
- Erdogan
- DEM party
- northern Iraq
- insurgency
ALSO READ
Modi Endorses Trump's Peace Efforts in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Conflict Over Cabinet: BJP's Struggle to Honor Election Promises
EU Parliament Calls for Budget Freeze Against Rwanda Over M23 Conflict
Buddha's Teachings as Global Conflict Solutions: PM Modi
Modi Advocates Diplomacy in Ukraine Conflict Resolution